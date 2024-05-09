Lee’s Summit police grapple with aftermath of viral Facebook hoax

By Web staff

LEE’S SUMMIT, Missouri (KMBC) — A viral Facebook post falsely claiming a risk of fentanyl exposure at a local business has left the Lee’s Summit Police Department dealing with the fallout.

