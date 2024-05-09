Man arrested for trying to fight near tent encampment on UW-Madison campus



By Chad Thompson

MADISON, Wisconsin (WKOW) — One person was arrested Wednesday night after trying to fight with people near the tent encampment on UW-Madison’s campus and later running into the middle of a crowd to avoid police officers.

Madison Police Department Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the area of East Campus Mall and State Street around 9:10 p.m. for a report of a man threatening others.

As officers attempted to talk with the man he was uncooperative, refused to identify himself and ran into the middle of the encampment, Fryer said.

The man, identified as Elijah M. Lytle, 20, resisted arrest and a crowd gathered around him as he was taken into custody.

Two people reported the suspect made threats to kill another individual prior to police arrival.

Lytle was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Dane County Jail.

No injuries were reported.

