Man hands SC Walmart employee note reading, ‘armed and dangerous’ before robbery, police say

By Janice Limon

NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina (WYFF) — A man passed two South Carolina Walmart employees a frightening note on Monday that led to the store being robbed, police said in an incident report.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department said in the report they were called just before 2 p.m. to the store on Dorchester Road about an “active assailant.”

When they arrived, police saw people running out of the store, leading them to believe shots may have been fired, the report said.

They were later told the store had been robbed after two employees working in the Money Services Department said a man came to the register and began to whisper.

According to police, the man handed one employee a note that read, “me and my crew armed and dangerous you got less than 2 min to give me the money now.”

The employee opened the register and gathered the cash out of it when the man jumped over the counter and began picking up any cash he could grab, before running out of the store, police said.

Police said they discovered after watching a security video that the man had a partner with him, “dressed in black from head to toe, with a white stripe going down the arms of his jacket, black face mask” and black and white checkered boxers.

The second man ran to the grocery side of the store and “begins to walk throughout the store to offset any witness or employees that would connect him to this robbery,” police said.

Both men exited the store at separate times and ran off toward the Kinslea Village Apartments, police said.

No arrests have yet been made in the case.

Anyone with information about it was asked to call the North Charleston Police Department.

