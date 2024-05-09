Maryland mom celebrates Mother’s day with 17 children

By Jamie Costello

Click here for updates on this story

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (WMAR) — Not one, not two, not 10, how about 17?

Moira, Timothy Jr., Gerard, William, Sean, Gabriel, Kevin, Mary Ellen, Marie, Molly, Theresa, Megan, Francis, Brendon, Virginia, Rose, and Cecilia.

Meet the Berzins Brigade from Annapolis. Mom Eileen and Daddy Tim met in downtown Annapolis and were married a year later. A year after that, their first child was born. They didn’t stop there. They now have 17 children. That’s a full NBA roster plus two extra players.

The oldest is now 26. The youngest is almost 3, and Mom isn’t even 50. This Georgetown educated and Loyola masters-earned mom says, “My vocation is to be a mom.”

She gets up every morning to work out. Then she serves more at breakfast than the Iron Rooster. A teacher by profession, Eileen starts homeschooling at 8 a.m. Class is over at 1 p.m., so sports can start. Eileen coaches two squads.

Tim runs his own federal contracting business. His boys are following in his footsteps, going through the Naval Academy to serve our country.

The Berzins sit down for dinner together every night. Laundry is done every night. Lunch is made for the next day every night. The whole band runs to Sam’s Club often. Anyone who knows the Berzins asks, “Will there be more [kids]?” They yell in unison, “No!!!!!!!!!” every time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.