Sixth victim’s body recovered at Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse site

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — A sixth victim has been recovered from the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

Officials said Unified Command salvage teams located the victim Tuesday and notified Maryland State Police.

Investigators identified the victim as the sixth construction worker presumed killed in the collape, José Mynor López, 37, of Baltimore.

“With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event,” Maryland State Police Col. Roland L. Butler, Jr. said. “As we mourn with the families, we honor the memory of José Mynor López, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella, and Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez.”

Family and friends gathered at a memorial for the victims at Fort Armistead Park.

Dervin López is José’s cousin. He said his family is still trying to figure out how to cope with the loss.

“They feel sad and devastated,” Dervin López said. “He put me in school.”

A friend, Anay Orduno, translated for Dervin López. She said she and José were friends for 10 years and texted him just days before the collapse. She said it’s still hard to believe he is gone.

“He was very nice. Always tried to help people, especially the family,” she said.

She said the memorial at Fort Armistead is very important to the families as it continues to grow.

Gov. Wes Moore released a statement on the discovery.

“We pray for José Mynor López, his family, and all those who love him. It is with solemn relief that he will be reunited with his loved ones, and we ask, again, to respect the family’s request for privacy during this difficult time.

“To the friends, family, and loved ones of Alejandro Hernández Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Hernández and Miguel Ángel Luna González—we continue to pray for your healing, peace, and closure. We remain steadfast in our commitment to enduring support and will forever remember the lives of these six Marylanders.

We thank the tireless work of Unified Command—including U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Maryland State Police—for their relentless effort in ensuring the recovery of all of the Key Bridge collapse victims,” Moore stated.

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott also released a statement, saying: “Today, José Mynor López, the sixth and final missing victim, was recovered. It is impossible to overstate how important it is that we’ve been able to bring each of these Marylanders home to their families, and the small amount of peace and closure to their families it brings. Nothing will fully overcome the pain of their loss, but I am deeply grateful for entire Unified Command and the salvage teams for never losing focus on the importance of recovering all the victims. Since the beginning, we’ve made clear to these families that they do not bear the burden of their grief alone. We will forever be with them, ready to aid and support them in whatever way is needed. As we close this chapter in this effort and continue the work of fully reopening the channel— we will never forget to center the loss that we felt as a result of this unthinkable tragedy and the lives that were forever changed as a result.”

