Student-run cafe coming to southeast Iowa town, empowering students with special needs

By Web staff

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (KCCI) — A new cafe opening in southeast Iowa aims to empower students and adults with special needs.

The Oskaloosa Community School District is getting ready to open its new Spirit Cafe on First Avenue East. The district says the cafe provides opportunities for students and adults with special needs to thrive and contribute meaningfully to society.

The school district is inviting people out to the ribbing cutting and grand opening event at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21.

