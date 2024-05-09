Student with disability thrives in Anne Arundel County school cafeteria internship

By Lisa Robinson

ODENTON, Maryland (WBAL) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ motto is “Belong, Grow, Succeed.” One student embodies just that.

Three days a week, Edward Martinez-Fernandez, 20, takes a bus from Arundel High School to Piney Orchard Elementary School to work in the cafeteria as an intern.

“He’s in a special education program that’s providing the skills he needs to have a successful adult life, independent living and vocational skills,” AACPS’ Kristina Cooley said.

When he arrives, Martinez-Fernandez prepares breakfast for the next day and works the register. He checks the line and makes sure snacks and drinks are fully stocked.

“He is amazing. He takes things seriously. He does the job more than anyone I have ever seen in 10 years. He’s the best employee I’ve ever had. He does anything I ask him to do, even though he’s done it like 20 times, he will do it with a smile on his face. He takes initiative,” cafeteria manager Freida Chapman said.

“I like Miss Freida,” Martinez-Fernandez said.

He joined the team in 2023.

“He greets the students every day with a smile, and he really embodies (superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell’s) vision of ‘Belong, Grow, Succeed,’ and I would love for our students to see what success can look like. It looks different for a lot of people,” principal Kristy Snyder said.

“The kids are nice,” Martinez-Fernandez said.

The kids like him, too.

“I think he does amazing work. He is kind. He always speaks polite,” student Rylan Wooten said.

One day, Martinez-Fernandez could have a full-time job at the school.

