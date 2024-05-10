7-year-old boy allegedly stabbed by his adult brother in Whitter

By Marissa Wenzke

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — A man allegedly stabbed his 7-year-old brother multiple times in Whittier, leaving the boy in critical condition, authorities said Friday.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home located in the 9600 block of Ben Hur Avenue just after 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Norwalk Station. They found the boy severely wounded from multiple stabbing injuries and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old suspect had fled the home by the time deputies arrived. They set up a barricade and found him a block away, authorities said. He was bleeding when they found him although it’s unclear what led to his injuries.

Authorities said he was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s department said he was having a “mental health episode” at the time of the stabbing.

No other injuries were reported and no other details have been released as the investigation continues.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.