High school senior turns adversity into inspiration

By Zach Rael

Click here for updates on this story

MOORE, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Alexis Zachary, an 18-year-old senior at Moore High School, is transforming her past into a source of inspiration for others.

“I’m not your average girl. I was born to change the world,” Zachary sang.

Her music serves as a refuge from her past, which was marked with neglect and abuse.

“I use the music as my safe haven and my outlet,” Zachary said. “I have been a victim of neglect and abuse. Not being taken care of, with drug addict parents. That is always tough as a young child.”

Her early life was unstable, moving from one mobile home to another.

“I know there were periods of time in which I wouldn’t have clothes. I wouldn’t have food,” she said.

She also shared a painful truth.

“I’m also a sexual abuse victim,” Zachary said.

Zachary escaped her situation at the age of 6 and was adopted by her mom, Robin, in 2015.

“She is the only reason I am here. She gave me the opportunity to be successful,” Zachary said.

She found healing at Bethesda Inc., a local organization offering free sexual abuse counseling.

“They helped me through that period of my life. Helped me find my life again,” she said.

Now, Zachary uses her experiences to help others.

“If you have something go wrong in your life, you can use it to help someone else,” she said.

She volunteers at Bethesda, offering support to others who have experienced similar traumas.

“I also get to show them the light at the end of the tunnel. I get to be someone they can understand, because I have also gone through it. I can help them push through and just be a shoulder to cry on, honestly,” she said.

At school, Zachary joined the choir.

“Choir has taught me what it is like to have a family of friends,” Zachary said.

She is paired with a student from the special needs department to perform a musical twice a week.

“My buddy could say so many things without speaking,” she said.

Zachary learned sign language to communicate with her buddy.

“Any possible way to include them, to speak, to communicate, to just build a friendship,” she says.

Zachary is a finalist for the Free Ride Scholarship, which would give her a new car and a $25,000 scholarship.

“This is wild. I am so honored. This is actually just a prayer that has been answered for sure,” Zachary said.

She plans on attending Southern Nazarene University to major in music education.

“I want to help people make the music and help bring them together and make something beautiful,” she said.

“Your circumstance can define a moment. But it cannot define you,” Alexis said.

The winner of the Free Ride Scholarship will be announced on Monday, April 29, after a team of judges chooses a winner.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.