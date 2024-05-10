Key Bridge collapse “heroes” honored for emergency response: “Just doing my job”

By Kelsey Kushner

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Hundreds of first responders went into action within moments of the Key Bridge collapsing into the Patapsco River on March 26.

From shutting down the bridge within seconds to diving into those dangerous and wretched waters to find the construction workers who were on the bridge before it fell, those brave men and women showed up and saved thousands of lives.

Those “heroes” were recognized Thursday for their response at an event hosted by the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.

As the emergency responders were recognized, some of them told WJZ they were just focused on doing their jobs and saving lives.

Baltimore City EMT and rescue swimmer Andrew Vernon remembers the moment he got the call to respond to the Key Bridge collapse.

He said nothing prepared him for that rescue mission.

“It’s a surreal feeling that you’re swimming over the bridge that used to be on top,” Vernon said.

Without hesitation, Vernon was suited up and in the water, dodging debris and searching for the construction workers who fell into the water.

Two men were rescued and six were later recovered at the wreckage site.

“We could see the car right below the surface with the lights flashing so that’s where we wanted to go first,” Vernon said.

Battalion technician Rodger Steger was second at the collapse scene. He was running command and coordinating response units.

“Not having the Key Bridge there, there was no light,” Steger said. “We couldn’t see anything.”

A hero’s tribute

Vernon and Steger were among the many honored for their heroic efforts, including with the Baltimore City firefighters, police officers, MDTA officers and first responders who sprung into action the morning of the collapse.

“We represent the business community and it was our intention to say absolutely thank you,” said Mary Kane, President and CEO of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.

Steger says he’s honored, but humble.

“I’m just doing my job,” Steger said.

The other heroes that early morning of March 26 were the eight construction workers who were filling pot holes on the bridge so that we could all have better roads.

Six of those men died as a memorial was set up in Fort Armistead.

