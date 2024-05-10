Las Vegas Aces celebrate at the White House

By Alex Eschelman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces were back at the White House for their second straight year on Thursday after bringing home back-to-back WNBA championships in October.

“It was awesome,” Aces guard Kelsey Plum said. “Just for them [United States President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris] to take the time to welcome us into the White House and their staff, we’re just super grateful to be here.”

The team stood alongside President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as they congratulated the Aces for their accomplishments on and off the court.

“It matters to girls and women finally seeing themselves represented and it matters to all of America. That’s why it’s important we support women’s sports,” Biden said. “By showing up in person, watching on TV, with more sponsorships and programming and helping the business of women’s sports.”

“You simply inspire people across our nation and around the world,” Harris said. “Through your excellence, you show leaders and young women leaders that they can do anything.”

The Aces tip off their preseason against the Puerto Rico National Team on Saturday, May 11 at 10 a.m. PT at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

