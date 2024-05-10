‘Zombie deer’ disease detected in California for the first time

By Lindsay Weber

California (KCRA) — A disease that poses a fatal risk to some animals has been found in California deer for the first time.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed two cases of chronic wasting disease in deer this week.

The disease has also been referred to as “zombie deer” disease due to the symptoms that are present in the infected animals.

Signs of the disease include progressive weight loss, clumsy movements and lack of coordination, listlessness, drooling, excessive thirst or urination and behavioral changes, according to the CDFW. CWD is a fatal neurologic disease in cervid animals such as deer, elk, moose and reindeer.

The infected deer were found in Madera and Inyo counties. The CDFW said the disparate locations of these detections indicate the disease has likely been present in California for some time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CWD was first identified in wild deer in the 1980s.

The disease is now found in 34 states across the U.S. and five provinces in Canada, according to the CDFW.

The CDC said scientists believe CWD likely spreads through body fluids by either direct contact or through environmental contamination of soil, food or water.

To date, there have been no reported cases of CWD infection in people, according to the CDC.

The CDC said the overall occurrence of CWD in free-ranging deer and elk is relatively low nationwide. But in some locations where the disease is established, infection rates may exceed 10%.

The CDFW said the public can help limit the spread of the disease by reporting any signs of the illness in deer and elk.

Hunters are also encouraged to participate in CDFW’s surveillance and sampling efforts.

