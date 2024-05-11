Cat tossed from vehicle gets second chance thanks to good Samaritan

By Jessica Guay

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Frankie’s Friends animal rescue needs help after a good Samaritan brought in a cat who’d been thrown from a vehicle

Nelly is a sweet kitty with a grumpy face and a sad tale. Frankie’s Friends in New Kensington was contacted by a woman who says she saw the Persian mix cat being thrown from a vehicle on a Route 28 ramp near the Comfort Inn in O’Hara Township.

Becky Morrow, medical director and president of Frankie’s Friends, said the kind woman pounced into action.

“She essentially saw the kitty being tossed out, very scared. Luckily, he didn’t run off, which is a miracle in itself, and she scooped him up and took him into her car and rescued him,” Morrow said.

All Morrow can do is scratch her head and ask why.

“This is a horrific example of abandonment of an animal, which is an act of animal cruelty. But certainly, there would have been a better option for that individual if he cared at all about that cat,” Morrow said.

The animal rescue needs help getting answers. The rescue doesn’t know who did it or why anyone would put a kitty in harm’s way. It also does not have a clear description or license plate number.

“It happened so fast, so there’s probably going to be very few people that witnessed it. But maybe somebody knows of a person talking about it and that might be very helpful,” Morrow said.

Morrow said the 1-year-old cat is going to be OK.

“That is another miracle. He’s really scared. He’s friendly, but he’s just terrified and some more psychological scars than physical harm,” she said.

This lover boy is the perfect example of why Frankie’s Friends fights animal cruelty and helps the sickest kitties by providing free and affordable vet care.

“We’re absolutely going to find the right family for him so that he can enjoy life,” Morrow said.

Thanks to the kindness of the witness, Nelly now gets to spend one of his nine lives being loved and cared for.

“We hope that other people will do this to help those animals that need us,” said Morrow.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.