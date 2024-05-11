Former officer sentenced to probation in connection with in-custody death of Keishon Thomas
By WDJT Staff
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A former Milwaukee Police Department officer, charged in connection with the in-custody death of Keishon Thomas, learned his fate on Friday, May 10.
Lopez was charged with misconduct in public office after allegedly falsifying entries in a report book.
A criminal complaint says, per MPD standard operating procedure, it’s required to do a visual check of prisoners in the cell block. Investigators say Lopez intentionally made entries in a report book which were false, “reflecting numerous inmate checks and inmate counts that never occurred.”
On Friday, a judge sentenced Lopez to probation.
