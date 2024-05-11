School bus, police cruiser involved in Friday-morning collision

By Alan Mauldin

ALBANY, Georgia (Albany Herald) — Seven patients were transported on Friday morning from the scene where an Albany Police Department patrol car and a Crisp County Schools bus collided at a downtown intersection.

“It’s looking like the school bus driving northbound on (North) Jefferson Street came into the intersection as a police department officer running lights and sirens to a burglary in progress call” entered the intersection, Georgia State Patrol Trooper Justin Lewis said.

The police SUV was traveling east at the time of the collision, which occurred at about 11 a.m. The police cruiser suffered significant damage to its front end.

A pedestrian who was standing on the sidewalk was struck by the school bus and was hemmed between the bus and a traffic light, the trooper said.

Three of the injured who were transported were reportedly in critical condition. Students were among those who were sent to the hospital.

