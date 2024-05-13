Family, friends mourn loss of Ella Adler, teen girl killed while water skiing

By Nikiya Carrero, Teri Hornstein, John MacLauchlan

MIAMI (WFOR) — A family and community in mourning after a teenage girl died over the weekend after she was hit by a boat while waterskiing off the coast of Key Biscayne.

Ella Adler, 15, was with friends near the Nixon Beach sandbar on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. when she was struck. The driver of the boat never stopped.

“A juvenile female was water skiing and fell off the water ski, and at some point a vessel struck her causing her to die due to her injuries,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife officer George Reynaud.

Loren Pearson, a close family friend, said his daughter was with Ella when it happened. He said the two girls were best friends and they are just devastated.

“It’s a tremendous loss. She had such a bright future. Just very sad. Very sad,” he said.”It comes in waves. Together with friends. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Pearson remembers Ella as a shining light in the community.

“A great dancer. My daughter’s best friend,” he said. “Happy, friendly, always a smile. That’s how I remember her.”

Adler attended Ransom Everglades High School.

“It’s really sad to hear. I heard she was a really nice girl, she was on the dance team, she had a lot of good friends. I can’t even imagine the pain that they are going through,” said Myles Gelber, a junior at the school.

“It sounded like kind of a freak accident and even worse a hit and run, that’s just kind of evil, how can you not have a conscience to help the girl you just hit with your boat,” he added.

Investigators said it’s unclear if the driver of the boat knew they hit the girl but they didn’t stick around.

“Our hearts are broken and our community has been devastated by this tragedy. Ella shined in our classrooms and on our stages, and she embodied the mission of Ransom Everglades School. She was an outstanding student, a wonderful dancer and an active member of the Jewish Student Association and speech and debate team. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family and our prayers are with all who are mourning her loss,” Head of School Rachel Rodriguez said in a statement.

According to her obituary:

“She was a force of nature, and when she was near, everyone felt a gravitational pull toward her.

In her 15 years on this earth, she dazzled us with her light. She emanated love and joy. She was beautiful. When she walked into a room, everyone was drawn to her. She loved to dance, she loved her friends, and most of all she loved her family – her parents, Amanda and Matthew, and her younger siblings Jaden and Adalynn.”

A memorial for Adler was held Monday at Temple Beth Sholom on Miami Beach.

The FWC is hoping that someone saw what happened or has information on the operator of the boat.

“The striking vessel is described as a light blue center console; possibly with blue or dark blue bottom paint and three or four white outboard engines,” said Reynaud.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FWC hotline at 1-888-404-3922 or contact the police.

There is a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

