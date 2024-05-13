House explosion sends one to hospital

By Alexandra Simon

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (KYW) — A man was airlifted to the hospital after a house explosion in Cumberland County, New Jersey, early Monday morning.

New Jersey State Police told CBS News Philadelphia the 60-year-old Millville, New Jersey, resident was taken to the hospital with “moderate injuries” after the home exploded just before 5 a.m. on May 13.

Neighbors said they were rattled awake by the blast, which happened on Battle Lane in Commercial Township.

“I heard a big boom, I thought it was thunder,” George Hiles said. “I was sleeping and didn’t pay no attention until I heard the helicopters. So I got in my car and came out and checked it out.”

“I couldn’t believe it, but I thought make a gas leak, maybe?” Hiles said.

Investigators said the cause of the explosion, which caused the entire home to go up in flames, is still under investigation.

