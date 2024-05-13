Man rescued while saving service dog from water off Oyster Bay

By Eyewitness News

Click here for updates on this story

OYSTER BAY, New York (WABC) — A man who went into the water on Long Island to rescue his service dog ended up needing to be rescued himself.

It happened on Sunday night in Oyster Bay.

The 34-year-old man was walking his dog when it entered the water to swim around 8:23 p.m.

The dog suddenly began to struggle while swimming and got stuck under a dock.

The man called his girlfriend who used the service dog’s GPS collar to find them and she called the police.

He jumped in after the dog and was able to get his service animal out of the water by the time police arrived, but couldn’t get himself out.

The officer at the scene used a life preserver to help the man who had tired in the water.

The Oyster Bay Fire Department then used a rescue line to pull him from the water.

Fortunately, the man and his dog were not injured.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.