Bucks County man running from California to New York to raise awareness about human trafficking

MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A Bucks County native is running up to 40 miles a day to raise awareness about human trafficking.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Andrew Linder, who is originally from Bensalem, is aiming to be the first person to run from Santa Monica Pier in California to Central Park in New York City with a 15-pound weighted vest. It’s a campaign called Pier to Park.

“This issue is important to me,” Linder said. “This is the reason why I got into law enforcement. I wanted to do something. I wanted to go after people I thought were the worst people on the planet and I wanted to make a difference.”

Linder began his journey on March 1 and plans to finish on May 18. He made a stop at a shopping center in Marple Township, Delaware County on Monday to say hi to a few friends.

So far, the ultra-runner has raised $81,000 for Sisters Rising Worldwide, a charity that helps people who have been exploited. His goal is to raise $250,000.

“He’s a hero in my mind,” Irene O’Neill, president and CEO of Sisters Rising Worldwide, said. “Totally a hero. He’s doing the right thing.”

According to the U.S. State Department, there are more than 27 million victims of human trafficking worldwide. Philadelphia native Ann Marie Jones was one of them. She was forced to work as a prostitute for years until she escaped her pimp. She wrote a book about her ordeal called “A Shield Against the Monster.”

“I think [Andrew] is doing something for all of us, not just survivors of human trafficking,” Jones said. “He’s doing it for all of us. For people to open their eyes and know that this is real.”

