‘He got kissed by an angel’: woman struck by lightning welcomes a son

By Susan Kim

Wisconsin (WTMJ) — You may remember the story about this young woman hit by lightning at the ‘Country Thunder Music Festival’ in Kenosha County in 2018. Susan Kim has been following Brittney Prehn’s journey since she was injured that July night six years ago.

Doctors called her a walking miracle for surviving what amounted to a direct hit. Today, we have an amazing update on Brittney’s life journey. Brittney is 28 years old now and has lived through six of the most difficult years some could imagine. She says she’s been doing well since the last time we met in 2019. She is walking better and getting a new cochlear implant in June, plus a new hearing aid.

Her life changed forever when lightning struck her on the right side of her head. Doctors say it traveled through her body and came out of her foot. They also told Brittney her phone helped save her life, by taking some of the impact. She was on her phone during the storm, trying to find friends and get to safety.

She has undergone numerous surgeries, learning to walk and talk again, while struggling with hearing loss and other medical challenges. She continues to thrive today and recently had her dream of becoming a mother come true. Meet Dawson Cole, Brittney’s three-month-old baby.

Brittney says “he was born with a white patch on his right side. I say he got kissed by an angel.” Brittney says after she was hit by lightning, she didn’t know if her dream of becoming a mom could come true. “That was my biggest fear, my biggest thing that caused panic attacks, depression, anxiety because I was constantly thinking I can’t have kids, I can’t have a family, so what was the point?”

Doctors told her the chances of conceiving were slim, but after she stopped taking medication for a tumor on her pituitary gland last summer, life changed. Brittney says she “didn’t believe it. I think I took five tests; all different brands.” Those pregnancy tests were positive, and she had a relatively typical pregnancy, complete with a gender reveal party and the love and support of family and friends.

Her mom, Lisa, is over the moon happy about her new grandbaby, who she thinks will call her “Meemaw”, when he’s old enough to talk, but says the family will let little Dawson decide. Lisa says “We were blessed. He was healthy and he did come a month early, he’s just growing. It almost made it whole, brought everything together. I’m happy for her. She’s a great mom.”

Brittney is also engaged now and along with the ring, has a lightning tattoo. She says it’s a reminder of her strength. It’s also a reminder of all she’s been through and the simple joys ahead. Brittney says they are “doing all sorts of things now, we plan on going to the zoo. I’m just excited. It gives me a purpose, something to wake up every day for.”

She still struggles with some memory loss and physical limitations, but as you can see, is embracing motherhood. “When I pictured my life after my accident, I never pictured this and I am so grateful that I have all of this.”

