Miami-Dade tag agency clerk faces accused in $3 million title fraud scheme

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A tag agency clerk is facing serious charges Tuesday after authorities say she participated in a $3 million title fraud scheme.

Authorities said 27-year-old Katherine M. Vera Moran is facing 18 counts of title fraud and 18 counts of official misconduct.

Here’s how officials said the scheme operated:

“On January 12, 2024, the City of Doral Police were dispatched to 5161 NW 79th Ave regarding a stolen vehicle pinging inside the bay of a local auto shop. Detectives executed a search warrant upon arriving on the scene and located three stolen vehicles including a 2022 Lamborghini Urus, a 2023 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, a 2021 Mercedes-Benz G550, and two fraudulent VIN plates. The owner of the garage was subsequently arrested for knowingly operating a Chop Shop.”

“Following the shop owner’s arrest, law enforcement questioned his involvement in the Auto Theft Operation, leading to the discovery of Vera Mora’s role as a Tag Agency Clerk at Baumgardner Tag Agency, located at 1375 NW 36th ST, Miami.”

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said, “Fraudulent title transfers not only deceive the system but inflict profound harm on victims who suffer the loss of property and insurance companies who are forced to cover theft claims. Such crimes can have a lasting and detrimental impact on our community, costing the hardworking citizens of Miami-Dade County by driving up car insurance premiums.”

Officials say Vera Moran was paid “an extra $800-1,000 for each fraudulent title transaction, accepting cash or Cash App payments before forging the titles and tax documents on stolen vehicles.”

“The investigation exposed Vera Moran’s frequent manipulation of VINs associated with total loss vehicles, such as transferring a 2020 White Jeep Gladiator, deemed a total loss due to extensive fire damage, to a salvage rebuilt title appearing in perfect condition.”

“The Doral Police Department has a zero tolerance for crime within our city, especially when it involves the utilization of your official position to defraud members of our community. Our team of detectives worked diligently with the State Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners to target, infiltrate, and dismantle a criminal enterprise, and I am grateful for their exemplary service,” said Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez.

