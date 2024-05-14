Mother killed after possible DUI driver slams into her home

By KABC staff

GARDEN GROVE, California (KABC) — A Garden Grove woman was killed when a possible DUI driver crashed into her home early Sunday, according to police.

The victim was identified by a longtime friend as 40-year-old Janet Carrillo, a wife and mother of two teenage boys.

Police responded to the 11800 block of Magnolia Street around 2 a.m. after multiple reports of a hit-and-run, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

When officers arrived, they saw a car had crashed into a residence. The victim was trapped by the car that smashed into her home and she was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses led officers to the driver, who was found in a nearby neighborhood and taken into custody without incident, police said.

“Alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be a factor in the collision, and results are pending from the Orange County Crime Lab,” according to a press release from Garden Grove police.

Police did not release the name of the suspect. He was only identified as a 35-year-old man from Riverside.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

