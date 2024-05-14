Puppy rescued after being stuck in wall underneath tub for hours

By KABC staff

Click here for updates on this story

GARDEN GROVE, California (KABC) — A puppy that got stuck inside a wall at a Garden Grove home Monday was rescued by some ingenious firefighters.

The dog named Faye crawled into the wall through a small plumbing access door then got stuck underneath the bathtub for two hours.

Her family tried getting her out but she wouldn’t budge.

Firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority finally used a hammer to break open the wall, creating a hole large enough for Faye to escape.

“This pup was pretty happy to see the firefighters’ friendly faces and reunite with loved ones,” said OCFA in a post on X.

“According to the family, Faye is probably already planning her next bit of mischief. Who knows … maybe we’ll see her again soon!”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.