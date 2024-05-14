Three teens plead guilty in Baltimore’s 2023 block party mass shooting

By Alex Glaze

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Three of the five people charged in Baltimore’s 2023 deadly mass shooting pleaded guilty on Monday.

On July 2, two people were killed and 28 others were shot at the annual Brooklyn Day Block Party.

WJZ learned that the State offered plea deals to all five who were charged.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and minor in possession of a firearm.

They were sentenced to 25 years in prison with 20 years suspended and five years of probation.

They were previously facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder and riot charges.

“If we had gone to trial and lost, he would have been convicted of use of a handgun, that’s a mandatory five (years) without parole and up to 20 years,” said Attorney Warren Brown, who represents the 15-year-old. “First-degree assault, he could have gotten another 20 years for that. He was facing a lot of time in the adult system.”

Mikhi Jackson, 18, seen on video pulling a gun out of a bag before shots were fired pleaded guilty in a Baltimore Circuit Count.

Jackson, who was 17 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to being a minor in possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced to five years, with four years suspended, two years of probation and mandatory participation in ROCA – a program that works with young people impacted by gun violence.

“I am happy for my client and his family,” said Attorney Michael Clinkscale. “Am I happy overall, well no, because clearly there is something that needs to be answered and do I think what happened today answers the question of what actually happened? No.”

Nobody has been charged in the murders of Aaliyah Gonzalez and Kylis Fagbemi.

