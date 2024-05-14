Woman charged with first-degree murder for running over her boyfriend

By Kevin Craft

GENESEE COUNTY, Michigan (WJRT) — A 36-year-old woman from Flint has been charged for allegedly running over the guy she was in a relationship with.

According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, 36-year-old Candice Patton is charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

On May 5, Patton is accused of running over and killing a guy she was in a relationship with, William Charles Clemons III, at the Speedway in the 500 block of South Dort Highway. According to the prosecutor, messages show they were arguing before the incident.

Police reviewed footage from the Speedway, allegedly showing a Chevrolet Traverse hitting Clemons.

After police found her Chevrolet Traverse at a tow yard, they found DNA from Clemons on the car.

Patton was arrested at her home. She is being held on no bond. She is scheduled to be back in court for a probable cause hearing on May 23.

