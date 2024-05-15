11-year-old opening clothing store at Chandler Fashion Center

By Elenee Dao

PEORIA, Arizona (KNXV) — At just 10 years old, Audrina Nguyen-Oerzen already had her future mapped out when ABC15 first met her in March of 2023. Drawing and painting are her escape and passion, and she’s been doing it for years.

Now, at just 11 years old, her artwork and designs will be available for purchase at her very own store inside Chandler Fashion Center.

“At first, she was telling me it was an idea and then all of a sudden, I received a phone call from one of her friend’s mom saying she wanted to place an order, and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ The next thing you know, I was like, wow, she was really serious about this,” Jillian Nguyen, Audrina’s mom, told ABC15 in 2023.

That call happened in 2020.

In 2021, they started printing her designs on shirts and since then, Audrina’s Amazing Designs has grown. The two sell their clothes, plush toys, and other little accessories online and at farmers’ markets and now have their own brick-and-mortar store.

“It’s a dream come true, really. I’m so happy to have it and keep on going with my dream of drawing and just being an artist in general. Little me would be really proud now,” Audrina said.

Jillian says the way they print their clothes, it’s meant to last longer than just a picture that’s ironed on a shirt. She said the way they print it, the designs are weaved into the fabric of the clothes. She told ABC15 she’s done a lot of research into helping her daughter thrive and grow in her business. To help her daughter and see her grow, and not just in her business, she’s proud.

“Two and a half years ago when we started, when I asked Audrina how serious is she about her wearable art… Anything I can do as a parent to support her and guide her and build that confidence as well as the resiliency with that,” Jillian said.

Audrina’s designs also capture her culture, being half Vietnamese. She’s created artwork that showcases her heritage, with the help of her family.

“Sometimes, I see my grandma eating something so I’m like, ‘oh, that’s so cool, I’m going to make that into a character,’” she described in 2023.

When you walk into her store in Chandler, sandwiched between Bath and Body Works and the Wetzel’s Pretzels, you’ll see a lot of the Asian culture on display. She has adult clothes to baby clothes in all kinds of designs, including artwork of baos to boba.

“I feel my drawings are little parts of my personality. A big thing I have here, it’s a repeating pattern, is my culture,” she said.

Audrina already has big plans for the future, including growing her store. She hopes to pass down her business and artwork to her kids someday. But first, she has to finish school and hopes to go to fashion school. At her age, she feels she’s learned a lot already and is grateful for the people who have supported her.

“Some people are like, ‘Oh, you’re not going to succeed, you’re just a kid.’ But, I’m really thankful for the people that give me good feedback and they support me,” she said.

To see some of Audrina’s designs online, visit: amazingaudrinadesigns.com

The grand opening for her store inside Chandler Fashion Center will be on May 24, according to the mall.

