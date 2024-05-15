Canadian ‘crypto king’ Aiden Pleterski arrested

By Hannah Alberga

Click here for updates on this story

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ from Whitby, Ont., was arrested in Durham Region after allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million.

Court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show Pleterski was charged with fraud over $5,000 and money laundering on May 2 before he was released on bail on Tuesday.

Several victims who invested with Pleterski were notified of his arrest in an email obtained by CTV News Toronto from the Ontario Securities Commission on Wednesday morning.

Durham Regional Police Service and the Ontario Securities Commission will be holding a news conference on Thursday to announce “Project Swan,” focused on Pleterski’s alleged criminal activity.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

ctvnews.caproducers@bellmedia.ca