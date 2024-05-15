Dental assistant arrested in Chandler, accused of molestation of several children who were patients

By KNXV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHANDLER, Arizona (KNXV) — A dental assistant in Chandler has been arrested amid accusations of sexual molestation of several children, according to court documents.

Police say Deion Garcia, 27, is accused of molesting three child victims during x-ray exams that were done between 2022 and May 2024 at Kidiatric Dental & Orthodontics near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Heights Road.

He was arrested last week at a Kidiatric Dental and Orthodontics location near Lindsay and Warner roads in Gilbert.

Garcia is accused of taking photographs of the children with their clothes taken off, as well as forcing sexual activity.

Police say on May 8, 2024, a female child told her parents that Garcia inappropriately touched her and took photos of her during her exam that day.

During their investigation, Garcia was eventually connected to two more reports that were taken where children alleged they were touched inappropriately and photographed during exams. One of the reports was taken in 2022 by Chandler police, but not enough evidence was present at the time to arrest Garcia, according to court paperwork.

Police allegedly located several photos and additional evidence on his phone which confirmed the claims.

Garcia has been charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and five charges of molestation of a child.

“At this time, it is unknown how many victims were impacted by Deion,” police paperwork states.

ABC15 has reached out to Chandler police for more information, including whether or not they believe there may be additional victims.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.