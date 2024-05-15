‘It’s a feeling I’ve never had’ Canton man recalls experience when truck, dog were stolen

By Ed DiOrio

CANTON, North Carolina (WLOS) — Howard McCarter has been a part of McCarter Construction in Canton for around 15 years. It’s how he provides for his wife Alisha, daughter Josie, and dog Holly.

The morning of Mother’s Day, Howard stopped at a convenience store just off Interstate 40 in Canton.

When he came out, his car and dog were stolen.

“It’s absolutely devastating when you come out and see that they stole your dog, truck, tools, and everything,” he said. “He just stole your truck, your dog, and all your tools. Everything. It’s a feeling I’ve never had for sure.”

McCarter had left his keys in the car when it was taken.

“No matter where you’ve parked your car, even if it’s your own driveway, lock your car and get your valuables out of sight,” Canton Police Chief Scott Sluder said.

“I rode around all day,” McCarter said. “Hundreds of miles in the county looking for this truck.”

Sunday night, McCarter received a call that his truck, and dog, were found near the Days Inn near Exit 37 in Canton.

“That feeling is one you can’t describe,” Howard said. “After you’ve had it all taken from you, then you get it back.”

However, nearly all McCarter’s tools and valuables were gone.

“Skill saws, regular saws, multi-tools, air lines, extension cords, drill bits,” he said. “These are family tools passed down to me through a long line of carpenters. We’ve already spent almost $4,000 on tools in two days. That’s not even a quarter of what we had.”

As McCarter continues to replace what he had, the suspect is yet to be identified.

“Our detective is continuing to go through video,” Struder said. “We’re waiting on hearing something from where the vehicle was found.”

Sluder added that social media videos and comments from the public have played a role in the department’s investigation thus far.

McCarter, and his family, say the situation is all about perspective.

“One way or another it will work out,” he said. “It may not be the best, but things could always be worse.”

