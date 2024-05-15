Skip to Content
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice requests lawsuits to be dismissed

By Nick Sloan

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is requesting to have two lawsuits filed against him dismissed.

The lawsuits were filed by people involved in the Dallas multi-car crash that Rice is charged with causing.

The suits accuse Rice of negligence, and the plaintiffs in both cases are asking for damages because of injuries to their health and vehicles.

In response to both lawsuits, Rice’s attorney writes that Rice denies the allegations against him and that the case should be dismissed.

All parties are requesting a jury trial.

These lawsuits are separate from the criminal charges Rice faces, which include aggravated assault and collision involving injury.

