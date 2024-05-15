More than 3 months after being shot in the head, 8-year-old Landyn Davis returns home

By John Hood

NORFOLK, Virginia (WTKR) — After spending more than 90 days in the hospital, 8-year-old Landyn Davis is returning home after he was hit by a stray bullet while inside his Virginia Beach home earlier this year.

Landyn was taken to the hospital back on Feb. 13 after he was hit in the head by a bullet that was fired toward his home while he was upstairs playing video games.

Days later, he woke up from a medically induced coma and was able to move his head.

A few weeks later, Landyn began physical therapy. During his recovery process, his parents said he was motivated by support from the community and by being rewarded with Legos.

At the start of this month, Emily Rigsby, Landyn’s mom, said her son was able to stand on his own during physical therapy.

Landyn also was able to speak to News 3 for the first time.

Landyn’s parents were hoping to get their son out of the hospital before Memorial Day weekend and his birthday on May 27.

With their son’s hard work, they were able to return home on Tuesday ahead of time.

As the family returns home, they said they are trying to acclimate Landyn to being home and plan on celebrating his birthday with the community sometime in June.

