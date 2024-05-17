Former US attorney in Arkansas investigated for ethics violations

By Brett Rains

FORT SMITH, Arkansas (KHBS/KHOG) — Duane “Dak” Kees served as the United States attorney for the Western District of Arkansas from 2018-2020.

According to a Department of Justice Office of Inspector General report from November 2021 that was made public and posted online, Kees was involved in an intimate relationship with an employee just a few months after taking office in January 2018 that lasted through late September of that year.

The names of the federal employees involved were redacted, but the investigative report said Kees committed misconduct by engaging in a relationship with someone he supervised and that he used poor judgment.

The Office of Inspector General’s report said both Kees a woman employee told investigators that flirting led to kissing and sexual touching in the office elevator and in Kees’ office at the end of the day on multiple occasions.

Kees and the employee told investigators they engaged in sexual contact in a hotel room while on an out-of-town road trip, according to the report.

The analysis concluded that the intimate relationship affected Kees’ decisions regarding personnel matters in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which employs more than 40 people.

40/29 News spoke to Kees regarding the findings of the Office of Inspector General. He declined to make any comments at this time.

In 2020, Kees resigned from office and was hired as chief counsel over global investigations and regulatory compliance for Tyson Foods.

In an email sent to 40/29 News, a spokesperson for Tyson Foods said Kees is no longer employed with the company.

Kees was also appointed to serve on the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission.

A spokesperson for the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office told 40/29 News that Kees resigned from the commission.

