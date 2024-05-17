‘I’m a completely changed person’: Senior finding success and helping lead others

By Maddie Augustine

BOYS TOWN, Nebraska (KETV) — Dozens of Boys Town seniors are set to graduate Saturday, but one will be keeping his talents on campus.

Filling his Boys Town home with the music of his culture, senior Robson Escobedo said he frequently uses music as his outlet and a way to connect with his peers.

“It’s like a getaway, and it definitely helps me cope with a lot of things,” Escobedo said.

But, Boys Town leaders, like Michelle Tauber — senior director of program operations for the Successful Operations program — said Escobedo’s musical talents are only a portion of his contribution to Boys Town.

“Throughout Rob’s senior year, I’ve seen him grow into someone who has become a leader across our campus,” Tauber said. “He’s now taking his lessons and helping the underclassmen and guiding them in some of the things that he learned.”

Escobedo started at Boys Town in January 2023 after missing excessive amounts of school back home.

“When I got here, I didn’t like the program at first, but I bought into it just because I thought I’d just give it a chance,” Escobedo said.

The senior said slowly, he started finding bits and pieces of success, winning awards and taking on roles in National Honor Society, Peer Ministry, marketing ambassadors and Youth Justice Fellowship.

“Like my mom said, 0% to 100%,” Escobedo said. “I’m like a completely changed person.”

Crediting his growth to the support from his family, teachers and peers.

“They told me that I see something in you,” Escobedo said. “I know you can do great things. So I listen to them. And now here I am, two days away from graduation.”

After graduation, Escobedo said he will be joining the Boys Town maintenance team and the Successful Futures Housing program, a program working to ease the transition for young adults like Escobedo.

“It removes the barriers that they might face,” Tauber said. “So they have a supportive environment. They have transportation to and from work. They have assistance in gaining career advancement. It changes their life because they have a place. It’s safe. There’s connection to resources. It’s supportive. Yet it allows for the freedoms of that transitional age.”

Escobedo will be a featured speaker at Saturday’s commencement ceremony and said if it weren’t for his mom, family teachers and opportunities at Boys Town, he doesn’t know where he would be now. He also said he encourages other youth to find a trusted, positive mentor to help guide their way.

“They got it,” Escobedo said. “I know they do. Even if I don’t know who they are, I know that all of them have potential.”

