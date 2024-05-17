PD: Cousin shoots cousin after fight over woman

By Crystal Webb

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Police say a fight between two cousins turned deadly when one of them pulled out an AK-47 and started firing.

Investigators say the two men got into a fight over a woman Thursday at a home in the 700 block of West 74th Street.

One of the men took out a gun then shot the other in the head and chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators say the suspect was injured in the fight and took himself to the hospital.

