Police say teenage resident made threats to staffer prior to deadly assault

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCCI) — Police say the 15-year-old resident of a Johnston, Iowa, juvenile treatment center charged in connection to a staffer’s death made threats to the staffer in the days prior and on the day of the assault.

Jovahn Mathis, 15, faces second-degree murder charges after the deadly assault of 50-year-old Kathleen Galloway-Menke, according to a news release from the city of Johnston. Mathis allegedly shoved her outside Ellipsis Iowa in Johnston, causing severe brain damage when she fell and hit her head on May 8. Galloway-Menke died of her injuries on May 14.

Johnston police said they were called to Ellipsis just before 7 p.m. on May 8. Police said they were told Mathis had run away from campus and had a history of being violent.

Officers who responded to the scene were hit, bitten and scraped by Mathis, according to police. Police said they had multiple interactions with Mathis prior to the assault. Chief Dennis McDaniel said Mathis started living at Ellipsis in January.

McDaniel said Mathis made threatening comments towards Galloway-Menke prior to and on the day of the assault.

“Our investigation has concluded that on May 8, 2024, the defendant with malice aforethought assaulted Miss Galloway-Menke and forcefully pushing her with arms and hands, causing her to become airborne and strike her head on the concrete,” McDaniel said.

Mathis is currently in the custody of Iowa’s Juvenile Court. McDaniel said it is his understanding that the Polk County Attorney’s Office is considering moving the case out of juvenile court.

KCCI also spoke with the grandmother of another resident at Ellipsis. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation against her grandson, told KCCI she believes Ellipsis is understaffed and she’s concerned about her grandson’s safety.

