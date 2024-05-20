Daredevil seen on video walk tightrope between graffitied skyscrapers in downtown LA

By Tim Pulliam

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A daredevil was captured on video performing a dangerous stunt at the site of the graffitied skyscrapers in downtown Los Angeles.

Ben Schneider, 28, posted a clip on his YouTube channel of him walking on a tightrope across the two towers earlier this month.

The abandoned towers have become a popular spot for artists to create content and paint graffiti.

Schneider talked with Eyewitness News about why he decided to do the stunt despite knowing he was breaking the law.

“The police are definitely after me, which is why it’s very risky for me to be doing this interview,” he said. “There’s a police officer right there. If that police officer just turns his head and looks at me, I’m in jail… With great risk, comes great reward.

“It was very scary. I was looking down… When you get scared you start to shake and when you shake, the line shakes and then you fall off,” Schneider added. “I didn’t want to fall. You just have to calm your mind.”

He said he wants to inspire people to live their best lives.

Police were guarding the towers, but Schneider said a group of friends held up religious signs as a decoy so that he could enter.

Police are investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.