Family donates $3M to UE Baseball program

By John Reynolds

Click here for updates on this story

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (WEVV) — The University of Evansville (UE) is elated to announce that Kyle and Ashley Freeland have generously contributed approximately $3 million to facilitate the establishment of a baseball clubhouse for the University which will be known as The Freeland Clubhouse.

This is believed to be the largest gift in UE Athletics history. The Freeland’s philanthropic gesture will serve as the cornerstone for the initiation of the clubhouse project, a pivotal component of UE’s comprehensive athletics strategic plan, Pathway to Excellence.

Head Baseball Coach Wes Carroll has diligently cultivated a culture of excellence within UE’s baseball program. In a resounding testament to their unwavering support for Coach Carroll’s strategic vision for the future of UE Men’s Baseball, the Freeland’s have earmarked this gift for the construction of the new facility which will be situated close to the German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium. The facility will include a locker room, offices for coaching staff, and space for a lounge. It is slated to be completed sometime in Summer 2025.

Kyle Freeland, a distinguished pitcher for the Colorado Rockies, honed his skills as a member of the UE Baseball team before being drafted in 2014. Meanwhile, his wife, Ashley Freeland, herself a former student-athlete at UE, attained her Bachelor of Science in Sport Management in 2015.

“It’s truly an honor for myself and my wife Ashley to be able to give back to the University of Evansville and support this baseball program into the future. I owe so much of my development as a baseball player and a person to my time at UE and Coach Wes Carroll, and this felt like the most fitting way for me to say thank you,” said Kyle Freeland ’15. “This program has built and sustained success for many years, and our goal with this gift to the baseball program is to help build on that momentum, create a team-oriented environment that helps Evansville baseball players realize their true potential as students and athletes, and continue to boost recruiting. We’re already excited to cut that ribbon and see the future of Purple Aces baseball.”

At a Monday morning press conference, Director of Athletics Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried said it was very clear that Coach Carroll made a difference in the life of Kyle Freeland and the family has decided to extend that influence by supporting future Aces.

“Aces Baseball is on the rise, and this transformational gift by Kyle and Ashley Freeland further accelerates our success in the Missouri Valley Conference and nationwide. I have always stated that we are a sleeping giant at the University of Evansville. A big part of that is the fact that we have Purple Aces like Kyle and Ashley Freeland who are willing to invest in our future,” said Dr. Siegfried. “I am so happy for Coach Wes Carroll and our UE Baseball program. Coach Carroll embodies what it means to be a Purple Ace. He has set the vision for the future of the UE Baseball program, and at the center of that vision has been a focus on our student-athletes.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.