Father kills 6-year-old son before shooting himself, police say

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — A welfare check led to a tragic discovery over the weekend.

Salt Lake police say Samuel Bean Owen, 34, shot and killed his 6-year-old son in their home, 31 W. Van Buren Ave., before turning the gun on himself.

About 10:15 p.m. Saturday, a family member called police requesting a welfare check on Owen. Police have not released additional details about why that family member, an adult, was concerned about Owen or information about the last time anyone had seen or heard from him. Police say Owen and his son were the only two who lived in the house.

Before officers arrived at the residence, however, the family member went to the house and entered and found the bodies of Owen and his son inside. Police say about 10:30 p.m., the person who discovered the bodies called police back and updated them about a possible death in the home.

“This is a very tragic moment for our community,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said in a statement. “These are among the most difficult calls for service our officers, detectives, crime lab technicians, victim advocates and social workers handle. My condolences and prayers are with those impacted by this loss.”

Neither the name of the son nor a possible motive for the murder-suicide have been released.

Owen was employed by Salt Lake City as a policy analyst, typically advising City Council members on proposed code changes, funding requests and other dealings tied to public utilities, outdoor spaces and environmental issues. He is listed as the analyst for a proposed Metropolitan Water District of Salt Lake and Sandy property tax increase that the City Council is reviewing in a work session Tuesday afternoon.

City leaders and employees said they are shocked and saddened about the incident, noting that he never showed any signs of violence.

“Sam was a cherished colleague and friend with unparalleled intelligence and compassion. He will be greatly missed,” said Salt Lake City Council Chairwoman Victoria Petro, in a prepared statement.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall said she was “heartbroken by this unfathomable tragedy,” calling Owen a “dear colleague and a friend to so many of us in city hall.”

“My heart aches for the Owen family and grieves with our city team and the broader community who are struggling with this situation,” she added.

Court documents indicate that Owen had recently filed for bankruptcy in federal court. His latest scheduled hearing was Friday, according to court records.

