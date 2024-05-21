HCC’s Electric Vehicle Training Program Receives $200,000 from BP America

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 21, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a significant stride towards advancing sustainability and education, the Houston Community College (HCC) Transportation Center of Excellence – Electric Vehicle Training Program has received a generous donation of $200,000 from BP America. The announcement was made during the HCC Board of Trustees meeting on May 15, 2024.

The funds will be utilized to offer an intensive eight-hour safety and fundamentals course for over 300 employees from the City of Houston and Harris County fleet departments. This course is designed to equip technicians with the essential skills and knowledge required for the efficient repair and maintenance of electric vehicles (EVs).

Mark Crawford, senior vice president at BP America, expressed the company’s commitment to sustainability and energy transition. “We are proud to support the HCC Transportation Center of Excellence – Electric Vehicle training program. This partnership aligns with BP’s commitment to sustainable livelihoods and advancing the energy transition,” he stated.

Since its inception on April 1, 2024, at the HCC North Forest Campus – Automotive Training Center, the program has successfully trained over 100 city and county fleet mechanics and automotive repair technicians. HCC’s training regimen features state-of-the-art equipment for hands-on learning and classroom instruction, focusing on the potential risks associated with high-voltage components in EVs.

Dr. Margaret Ford Fisher, Chancellor of HCC, emphasized the importance of the program, stating, “We are delighted to be at the forefront of this important education to equip Houstonians with the knowledge and skills to maintain electric vehicles. This generous donation is a win for the partners involved and for helping to ensure a sustainable future.”

The donation was formally presented during the Board of Trustees meeting, with notable attendees including Nick Hadjigeorge, interim chief resilience and sustainability officer for Houston, and Lisa Lin, director of sustainability for Harris County, alongside BP officials.

This initiative represents a significant step towards a sustainable future, fostering the necessary skills within the community to support the growing electric vehicle industry.

For more information about the HCC Electric Vehicle Training Program, visit HCC’s EV Training Program: HCCS.edu

