High School teacher finds gun while picking up trash with students

By Sydney A. Charles

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Washington (KXLY) — A Kellogg High School teacher found a gun in a creek on Monday, May 20.

According to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, the teacher took her class out to pick up trash just before 1 p.m.

Officials confirm the teacher noticed a box in a creek that looked out of the ordinary.

After retrieving the box from the water, the sheriff’s office said that’s when the teacher realized it contained a gun.

The teacher turned it over to a school resource officer.

Officials were able to confirm the gun was reported stolen out of Montana last week.

The sheriff’s office did not confirm which creek the gun was found in, but said there is no threat to the school at this time.

