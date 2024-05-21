Judge sets bond for woman who attacked two men on MacArthur Causeway after crash

By John MacLauchlan, Peter D’Oench

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A woman caught on camera attacking two men with a screwdriver after a crash on MacArthur Causeway appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

During the hearing, Judge Mindy Glazer set bond at $7,000 for Acklynn Byamugisha, 26, who is charged with two counts each of aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was also ordered to stay away from the two men she’s accused of attacking.

“I am ordering you to stay away from Freddy Diaz, the alleged victim. No contact directly or indirectly or in person or through writing, or by telephone, or by a third party, and stay at least 500 feet away from the victim at his home or place of employment,” said Glazer.

The judge also gave Byamugisha a little advice.

“In the future, if you are ever involved in a car accident it is probably best to call police and remain in your vehicle so you can take this to criminal court and remember to keep all of your future obligations,” she said.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Monday after Byamugisha stopped her black BMW on the causeway, partially blocking the right eastbound lane near Biscayne Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An oncoming white Toyota SUV slammed into it.

After the accident, Byamugisha got out of her vehicle and confronted the Toyota’s driver, Freddy Diaz.

According to the FHP report, Byamugisha claimed that Diaz’s father showed up after the crash and was “very threatening and physically grabbed her and pulled her hair.” The report said she entered the father’s vehicle, grabbed his screwdriver and a bottle of Windex, and sprayed them.

Video shot by Chopper4 shows Byamugisha appearing to go after Diaz’s father as he talked on the phone and made stabbing-like gestures while Diaz intervened.

The trio struggled briefly before the men pushed away from her. She followed, pointing the screwdriver at them. She then charged them and Diaz fell to the ground. As they struggled, his father tried to pull her off of him.

A third man then arrived and pulled her off the two men. He was able to back her away from them as Diaz and his father walked off in the opposite direction.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in this incident.

