Possible human remains found at Baltimore County recycling center

By Jessica Albert, Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Possible human remains were found at a recycling facility Monday morning in Baltimore County, police said.

Baltimore County detectives say the possible remains were found among trash at the Central Acceptance Facility off Beaver Dam Road in Cockeysville.

“I’ve never would’ve thought that it would actually happen so close to me,” Baltimore resident Njinga Isaac said.

Detectives shut the facility down early and spent hours sifting through trash for any other evidence.

The investigation got the attention of people nearby.

“I saw, kind of, like a helicopter in that direction, hovering over for a good 5 to 10 minutes,” Isaac said.

The Medical Examiner will determine if the remains are, in fact, human while detectives try to find out where they came from or if foul play was involved.

It might take investigators a while with the facility receiving recycling from several different communities, including Harford and Cecil counties.

“I’m very curious as to what they’ve found and how they found it,” Isaac said.

Back in December of 2019, workers at the very same recycling facility made another gruesome discovery — a dismembered torso wrapped in a tarp on one of the conveyers.

Police used tattoos on the remains to identify the man who had been reported missing in laurel earlier that month.

Neighbors cannot believe there is a similar investigation playing out once again.

“I walk up and down here like almost every day,” Isaac said. “So, hearing something about this is actually very astonishing to say the least.”

The recycling center is expected to reopen Tuesday.

We’re going to continue to check in with police to learn more about these remains and if foul play is involved.

The recycling center is expected to reopen Tuesday.

