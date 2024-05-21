South Sacramento man issues neighborhood warning after dog attack

By Madisen Keavy

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — A man in south Sacramento has a warning for his neighborhood after he was attacked by two dogs at his home on Saturday night.

Rubin Burkett said he was in the front yard of his home on Iowa Avenue in Lemon Hill in Sacramento County when the two dogs came up behind him and began to attack. He said he called for help to neighbors, and even, the dogs’ owners, but at first, wasn’t heard.

The two dogs, male and female Pit Bulls, got out of the backyard of the home next door to Burkett.

“It’s pretty scary, especially when it’s so close. Not just one, it’s two that are aggressive,” said Markayla Foster, who witnessed the attack and said she rushed to get her son inside their home because she was afraid the dogs would attack.

Burkett said he “fought his life” against the two dogs and was bitten six times, scratched, and possibly fractured his ankle.

“If this would’ve been a child, they would be dead,” Burkett said.

As the attack continued, he said he was able to make it to his neighbor’s home across the street from his, and with their help, he was able to get free.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies and animal control responded to the scene as well as Sacramento Metro Fire and an ambulance. Burkett was transported to an area hospital.

Burkett said he is frustrated with the response and concerned for his neighborhood’s safety knowing at least one of the dogs involved in the attack is still at the home. The second dog, multiple neighbors told CBS13, is believed to still be in the neighborhood.

“I was bit 6 times by two different dogs and they just left them there for somebody to get killed,” Burkett said.

The attack happened two blocks from Ethel I Baker Elementary School, which had multiple neighbors concerned for the safety of children in the area if the dog involved was still in the neighborhood.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told CBS13 that, although they responded to the scene for the victim, Animal Control has the lead on the investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.