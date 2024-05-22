Child life-flighted to hospital after driving toy tractor into river

By Melanie Porter

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah (KSTU) — A child in Beaver County was flown to the hospital via helicopter after they drove their toy tractor into a river and had to be rescued.

On Tuesday just after 6 p.m., officials got word that a child had driven their tractor in the water and was nowhere to be seen.

The call prompted a large response from the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, Beaver County Search and Rescue, Beaver Fire Department, Beaver Ambulance and volunteers.

Once teams arrived in the area, which was not disclosed, they learned that the caller who reported the incident had lost sight of the child after they drove their toy tractor into the water.

The child was “quickly” located and life-saving measures were performed.

Officials reported the child was then taken by ambulance to Beaver Valley Hospital, where more medical aid was rendered until a helicopter arrived in the area.

At that point, the child was life-flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital.

“Our thoughts are with the child and family at this time,” officials said in a press release.

Further information about where the incident happened as well as the age and identity of the child, were not made available.

