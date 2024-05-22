Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Hundreds of duplicate absentee ballots sent in Bernalillo County

By
Published 12:03 PM

By Nick Catlin

Click here for updates on this story

    ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A vendor error led to a total of 452 duplicate absentee ballots to be sent out to Bernalillo County voters.

The ballots are for the 2024 Primary Election on Tuesday, June 4. Despite the error, this does not mean any votes will be counted twice.

This is due to each voting ballot having a voter identification and barcode attached. Once one vote is counted from a ballot, any duplicate ballots from the same voter or barcode are thrown out, according to the office of the Bernalillo County Clerk.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content