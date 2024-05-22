Hundreds of duplicate absentee ballots sent in Bernalillo County

By Nick Catlin

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A vendor error led to a total of 452 duplicate absentee ballots to be sent out to Bernalillo County voters.

The ballots are for the 2024 Primary Election on Tuesday, June 4. Despite the error, this does not mean any votes will be counted twice.

This is due to each voting ballot having a voter identification and barcode attached. Once one vote is counted from a ballot, any duplicate ballots from the same voter or barcode are thrown out, according to the office of the Bernalillo County Clerk.

