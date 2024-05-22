Man shot, critically injured during robbery at gas station



By Mugo Odigwe, Sabrina Franza

CHCAGO (WBBM) — A man was critically injured after he was shot during a robbery at a gas station in Washington Park.

Around 1:40 a.m., a 28-year-old man was standing near an SUV at a Super Save gas station pump with another man in the 0-100 block of East Garfield Boulevard when a white Lexus pulled up beside them.

From the view of surveillance video, the Lexus parked on the far side of the SUV, and it’s unclear what happened next. The camera captured the moment the man was chased by a person before falling to the ground.

It appears that was when the victim was shot. The robber went through the victim’s pocket while he was on the ground. The suspect is seen swatting away the victim’s hand before taking his belongings. It’s not clear exactly what was taken.

The robber then returned to the Lexus and drove off, leaving the injured man on the ground.

The video then showed the person and another individual the victim was with, helping him get into the Lexus before driving off. The 28-year-old victim was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his chest.

No arrests have been made.

Robberies down so far in 2024

Chicago police reported that in the second district, where Monday’s shooting took place, robberies have become more frequent between April and May of this year compared to last year, by 43%.

Between April and May of 2023, there were 23 robberies in the district.

During the same time span this year, there were 33 robberies, per Chicago police data.

Year to date though, Chicago police said robberies are down 34% in the second district between 2023 and 2024.

Shooting incidents in the second district were down 83% in the weeks between April and May of this year compared to last year. Year to date though, shooting incidents were only down 3%.

