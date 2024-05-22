Police, fireman save 3-year-old who accidentally fell into river, officials say

By JD Franklin III

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH CAROLINA (WYFF) — A toddler who fell into a North Carolina river face down was saved after a police officer and firefighter rescued him, officials said.

Police in Eden, north of Greensboro in Rockingham County, said the incident happened just before 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the Leaksville Landing on Highway 87 for a water rescue, according to the Eden Police Department.

A caller said a 3-year-old accidentally fell into the river from the landing steps and floated down the river without a life vest.

Shortly after, police said officers arrived and began searching for the child.

They said they quickly found the 3-year-old floating down the river face down.

Officers entered the rivers in full police gear to get the child.

Once the child was out of the river, a lieutenant, along with a fireman, immediately began lifesaving measures, police said.

Once officers realized Rockingham County EMS could not get to them, two officers grabbed the child and sprinted to the ambulance.

Patrol officers cleared traffic on the road for EMS to get the child to UNC Health Rockingham Hospital.

The child’s latest condition was listed as stable as he continues to recover in the hospital, officials said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.