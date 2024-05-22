Police: Woman shot her son-in-law a day after his child was born

By Sooji Nam

Click here for updates on this story

DELRAY BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — A Delray Beach woman remains behind bars after police say she allegedly shot her son-in-law a day after he had welcomed his newborn son into the world.

Sally Conley, 69, has been charged with attempted murder.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Delray Beach Police rushed to SW 29th Street after a neighbor called 911 saying he heard three gunshots.

Once police rushed to the neighborhood, they found a man, Richard Keating, shot outside his home.

“A lot of police cars. We heard the shot, but it was more thunder. I thought it was thunder. And then we saw all the police cars, the SWAT team and the guy being put in the ambulance,” said a neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous.

She said the neighborhood is a safe community and was shocked when this happened over the weekend.

“It was something like you watch sometime on TV,” she said.

According to police, Keating’s wife had “just given birth to their son the day prior on May 18.”

Meanwhile, Keating’s mother-in-law, Conley and her husband were taking care of the Keatings’ 3-year-old daughter while they were in the hospital.

Keating had planned to meet up with Conley to pick up his daughter, and to relieve his in-laws from babysitting duty.

But reports said Conley told Keating that her car was not working so she wasn’t able to drive to his home.

On Sunday evening, Keating had stopped by his home only to find her standing right by his door.

Officials said that Conley asked Keating, “Did you see the rainbow?” before allegedly shooting him on the left shoulder.

“We still do not know what led to this shooting between the victim and his mother-in-law. We do know that they had some contact over the weekend where the victim’s wife was in the hospital,” Ted White, the public safety information officer for Delray Beach police and fire rescue, told WPBF 25 News.

“Very bizarre by all accounts,” he added.

Reports indicated that Conley and her husband live nearly two miles away.

Police then went to Conley’s home and arrested her.

“They’re looking at different angles and looking at various aspects of this case to see if they can get more evidence, more information to move this case forward,” White said.

Conley was denied bond and remains behind bars. Police said surveillance video from a neighbor’s home did not capture the shooting but did show Keating running from his house to get help.

WPBF 25 News reached out to Keating, who said he has no comment at this time as his utmost priority is to protect his family.

If you have any information on this case, you are encouraged to contact Det. Kyle Kinney at 561-243-7828.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.