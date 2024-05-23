Friends, family and complete strangers step up to help sons of murdered Port St. Lucie teacher

By Ari Hait

FORT PIERCE, Florida (WPBF) — Friends, family, and complete strangers packed a fundraiser in Fort Pierce Wednesday night to honor the legacy of a late teacher and help the future of her two sons.

Jamie Felix was a loving mother and a beloved teacher at Manatee Academy in Port St. Lucie.

In March, she was murdered by her estranged husband, who then killed himself.

Just like that, her two sons, 10 and 17 years old, were orphans.

And just as quickly, the community stepped up to help.

“It was our turn to give back and make sure the boys are taken care of like she’s taken care of so many others,” said Casie Rosado, a friend who helped organize the fundraiser.

Working with the Van Duzer Foundation, friends arranged for a fundraiser at Big Apple Pizza in Fort Pierce benefiting Felix’s sons.

They asked for donations from the community to raffle or auction off, and it seemed everybody donated something: televisions, golf outings, and meals at restaurants, to name just a few.

“She would appreciate everything that everyone is doing for her boys,” said Amy Longar, a family friend who is currently the guardian for 10-year-old Jason Felix. “And that’s really what’s important.”

On top of the money raised from the donated items, Big Apple Pizza donated all the proceeds from the restaurant.

Even the staff donated their salaries and tips for the night.

“If you’re ever in the opportunity to help someone, that’s what it’s all about,” said Scott Van Duzer, owner of Big Apple Pizza. “And we try to pay it forward.”

And after all the planning, the crowds came out with generosity and love for Jamie Felix.

“I think that seeing all of this, it speaks to the person that she was and the impact that she made,” Longar said.

“I don’t think she knew that she impacted so many lives,” said family friend Fred Longar. “And for her to be able to look down and see this, I’m sure she’s up there smiling.”

