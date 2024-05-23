Governor issues disaster proclamation for 27 Iowa counties impacted by Tuesday’s severe weather

By Web staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Nearly a third of the state sustained some level of damage during Tuesday’s severe storms and tornadoes. Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 15 of those counties on Tuesday evening.

The disaster proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Advocacy Program for storm victims. The counties included in the initial proclamation are: Adair, Adams, Cass, Clay, Hardin, Harrison, Jasper, Kossuth, Marshall, Montgomery, Page, Palo Alto, Pottawattamie, Tama, and Warren counties.

On Wednesday afternoon, Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for an additional 17 counties, including Black Hawk, Buena Vista, Butler, Cedar, Clinton, Dubuque, Fayette, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Iowa, Jackson, Mills, Muscatine, O’Brien, Polk and Story.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 to households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level to pay for home and car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. Grant applications can be found here.

The advocacy program has no income eligibility requirements and provides disaster case advocates who create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referrals for other services and resources. Contact your local community action association here.

The grant application must be submitted within 45 days of the disaster proclamation, and the advocacy program closes 180 days after the proclamation.

